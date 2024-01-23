The Austrian DRS will be powered by a software solution from Sensoneo. This end-to-end and ready-to-integrate software for DRS gathers data from all sources and enables seamless integration between all stakeholders within the process chain. SW is built on cloud-based infrastructure and is agnostic with any return vending machine. Austria is already the sixth country that has chosen the software solution from Sensoneo. The company won all the last 6 public tenders for DRS in Europe, among them the world's largest centralized DRS in Romania, further the DRS systems in Slovakia, Malta, Ireland, and Hungary. The IT system for Slovak DRS was implemented in only 10 months, currently reaching 93% in recycling rates.