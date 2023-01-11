Five percent of the Millennials surveyed said they dispose of old mobile phones in the residual waste. Jüly issues an urgent warning: "This is simply frightening and not only a danger for everyone at home, but also for waste management companies, as friction can occur during transport or recycling processes and operations, triggering dangerous explosions and fires." Whether in toys, laptops, smartphones or e-cigarettes, fire devils are hiding everywhere. "Devices with lithium batteries must only be disposed of in shops or at waste material centres," says Jüly.





*Current, representative study:

On behalf of VOEB, the market and opinion research institute Marketagent surveyed a total of 500 Austrians aged between 14 and 75 between November and December 2022 on the topic of recycling and clearing out at the turn of the year.