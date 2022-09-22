How important is digitization and artificial intelligence in the recycling process?

Extremely important. The quality of the waste can be increased with the help of artificial intelligence compared to manual separation. The fact that there are still recyclables to be found in the waste made us develop our own Brantner AI, as there are no satisfactory existing solutions on the market. Used correctly, it detects interfering and recyclable materials, is objective and saves a lot of time.

What processes are best for smart solutions?

Processes in which deviations from the standard must be detected visually and processes in which sensor technology measures values and initiates workflows based on these values.

What are the advantages in automated processes compared to manual labour? Are there still processes that manual workers better do?

The advantages are that automated processes do not know the feeling of monotony even with constant work processes and the quality of the work is always the same. In addition, external influences such as heat, cold, or odor usually have no effect on the process. Automated processes are also not tied to a time or holidays. The disadvantage, however, is that AI alone and without training by humans cannot make decisions or intervene. Therefore, our work will never be able to be done by machines only and it is not our drive to ever achieve that. Humans remain at the center of everything we do.