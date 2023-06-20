The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently released an interactive infrastructure map that tracks per capita generation and recycling of post-consumer materials and other relevant market factors.

The map is part of a broader EPA effort to support the National Recycling Strategy, a master plan published by the agency in 2021 to guide the country towards a 50% recycling rate by 2030, as well as addressing wider issues of climate change, environmental justice and circular economy initiatives and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

With this map, EPA aims to provide a comprehensive resource for understanding post-consumer materials management opportunities. This first version of the Recycling Infrastructure and Market Opportunities Map, as it is called, can help develop and strengthen primary and secondary end markets for materials, support cleaner communities by reducing the amount of plastic and other waste entering landfills, and provide opportunities to address climate change by diverting more materials from landfills. This tool visually presents data estimates from all stages of the recycling process, including generation, collection, sorting and end-use.

Stay connected - subscribe to our newsletters!