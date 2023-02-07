Adrian Coleman assumes the post of European Technical Director with Alison Flower replacing him as the Bunting-Redditch General Manager. David Hocking is promoted to the same position of General Manager at Bunting-Berkhamsted.

Bunting is one of the world’s leading magnetics companies, with two manufacturing facilities in the United Kingdom. Bunting-Redditch focuses on the design and manufacture of separation and detection equipment including magnetic separators, eddy current separators, metal detectors and electrostatic separators. Bunting-Berkhamsted designs and manufactures magnets, magnet assemblies, and magnetising equipment.