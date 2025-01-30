Consumers want more circularity in the products they buy. This is the result of a pilot project carried out by Altstoff Recycling Austria AG (ARA) and retail company Müller in Vienna.

In August last year, the two companies launched a project to highlight products with particularly recyclable packaging directly at the point of sale. This low-threshold measure created awareness of the valuable resources that remain in the cycle - leading to an increase in sales of up to 120%*. According to a local survey**, two-thirds of customers said they would continue to buy Circularity Heroes products in the future. Due to the high level of acceptance, Circularity Heroes will now be rolled out to other Müller stores in Austria.

During the pilot phase, the Circularity Heroes impressively demonstrated the relevance of circular packaging for consumers and their purchasing decisions. There is a willingness to make an important contribution to saving resources at the point of purchase. We see it as our task to further raise awareness of the raw materials in packaging and to create the ideal conditions for this with strong partners. We are therefore delighted that we are now taking the next step with Müller and that the Circularity Heroes will soon be present in many of the retailer's branches throughout Austria. We also want to use the experience gained and involve other retailers in order to create a broad platform for sustainably designed packaging," says ARA CEO Harald Hauke.