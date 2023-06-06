Scottish Edinburgh-based Carbogenics, which has developed a proprietary technology that helps increase green energy production, has raised more than £1 million in investment to build its first manufacturing and R&D facility in Scotland.



The company converts hard-to-recycle agricultural and paper waste, which would otherwise be sent to landfill or incineration, into a product called CreChar®.



The product is a carbon-rich, porous material that helps stabilise the performance of anaerobic digestion plants and increases the production of green energy from food and agricultural waste. CreChar's circular solution permanently sequesters carbon in soils, helping to secure a net zero future.



The funding comes from new lead investor Green Angel Ventures and existing investors Scottish Enterprise and Old College Capital.



Following successful laboratory and industrial trials, Carbogenics' ambitious growth plan includes the construction of its first production facility in Perthshire to enable the launch of CreChar into the UK anaerobic digestion market. The facility is expected to be operational by the end of Q1 2024. The company is also creating new roles in production, operations and business development as it doubles in size, and is in the process of raising further debt and investment funding in the coming months.

