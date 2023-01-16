Everybody uses them every day: toothbrushes. After they have done their duty, they usually end up in the residual waste bin. Even though they might as well be recycled.

Therefore leading health technology company Royal Philips has set up the Philips Dental Care Free Recycling Programme in collaboration with TerraCycle in the UK. The programme, which accepts oral care products of any brand, was first launched in 2020 to recycle electric toothbrush heads and covers, electric flosser nozzles, flossing sticks and interdental brushes, and dental floss containers. "In the UK many oral care products are not collected by local authorities as they are often made up of a mix of materials that make them more complex and therefore more costly to recycle”, says Julien Tremblin, General Manager of TerraCycle Europe. So, it is uneconomical for local authorities to recycle them. The collaboration aims to fill this recycling gap.