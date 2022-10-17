Based in Italy, Sirmax Group is among the world's leading producers of thermoplastic granulates for all sectors of use – automotive, home appliance, power tools and household, electrical, electronics, construction, and furniture. The group will be at the 2022 edition of K with many developments resulting from investments made by the group in the last three years, despite the pandemic and geo-economic events. Sirmax is a global company able to offer its products and technology equally in all parts of the world thanks to 13 factories and 5 R&D centers.

“2022 has been an intense year for Sirmax. We have never stopped innovating, despite what has happened in the world and the repercussions on the global economy,” says Massimo Pavin, Sirmax Group President and CEO. “We are proud to bring our innovations and our sustainability model – which for us means, above all, investing in all phases of the production process and involving the most prestigious universities in the world – to K 2022. Thanks to our expertise and scientific approach, we are able to offer upcycling solutions that reduce CO2 emissions and maintain very high performance. Our goal is to be even closer to our clients, with a view to true proximity compounding.”