Norwich-based PSH Environmental Ltd has announced a pioneering new project to turn waste into a renewable energy source using only solar power.

The news follows a significant reinvestment in a new 12,000ft² building, a 40% extension to the yard, a new washing plant, a solar system and a UNTHA XR3000C mobil-e shredder at the heart of the facility.

Capable of processing a range of difficult waste materials for alternative fuels, the electrically powered XR3000C is run entirely on solar energy generated on site by PSH Environmental.



A 90mm screen processes Grade C wood into a homogeneous biomass product for a local energy plant, while a 130mm screen can be changed in just 15 minutes to enable PSH Environmental to reduce the density of other skip, bulky and C&I waste for RDF.



The flexible shredder can also handle other bespoke products - even those traditionally considered uneconomical to shred or too difficult to handle.



The plant is now capable of processing 40 tonnes of material per hour, equivalent to 80,000 tonnes per year.

