Take on Trash by Waste Management World : Take on Trash: global waste management TV
Take on Trash is a global online TV magazine that highlights topics that move the waste management industry.
In this issue, we talk about what the inclusion of waste to energy in the EU ETS means for the industry and the problems of dealing with disaster waste. In our regular series “60 seconds” we shine a light on the Amagar Bakke WtE plant and Thöni presents our success of the month.
Intro
00:50 Waste-to-Energy and EU ETS
03:10 Interview with Eckhard Lehmann, Product Manager Waste to Energy at Doosan Lentjes on WtE and EU ETS
08:35 Interview on disaster waste management with Dr Sophia Ghanimeh
23:34 60 seconds - Amagar Bakke WtE plant
24:48 Success of the Month: Thöni TNV paddle agitators