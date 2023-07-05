Take on Trash is a global online TV magazine that highlights topics that move the waste management industry.

In this issue, we talk about what the inclusion of waste to energy in the EU ETS means for the industry and the problems of dealing with disaster waste. In our regular series “60 seconds” we shine a light on the Amagar Bakke WtE plant and Thöni presents our success of the month.



Intro

00:50 Waste-to-Energy and EU ETS

03:10 Interview with Eckhard Lehmann, Product Manager Waste to Energy at Doosan Lentjes on WtE and EU ETS

08:35 Interview on disaster waste management with Dr Sophia Ghanimeh

23:34 60 seconds - Amagar Bakke WtE plant

24:48 Success of the Month: Thöni TNV paddle agitators