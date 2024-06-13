Cooling and recovering the heat from exhaust gases can increase the efficiency of combined heat and power (CHP) plants used to generate electricity from biogas. Using HRS G Series heat exchangers on the exhaust recovers energy which can be used elsewhere in the plant, including feedstock and digester heating, pasteurisation and digestate concentration.

The HRS BDS Series is an efficient solution to cool and dehumidify biogas for combustion. The system condenses up to 90% of the water contained in the gas, which is continuously separated before the clean biogas is ready for use as a fuel in the CHP engine, and an optional heat recovery step can reduce energy costs up to 20%.

The HRS DPS (Digestate Pasteurisation System) is designed to effectively and efficiently pasteurise digestate, feedstocks, sludge and similar materials, allowing operators to maximise the efficiency of their overall process while meeting regulatory requirements and increasing potential markets for digestate as a biofertiliser. Traditional single tank pasteurisation units simply dump this heat afterwards, meaning they are incredibly wasteful and inefficient. In contrast, the DPS recaptures this heat and uses it again, making it up to 70% more efficient than traditional single tank ‘heat jacket’ type pasteurisation systems.

After digestion and biogas production, the digestate is often separated mechanically into solid and liquid phases. The HRS DCS (Digestate Concentration System) uses an evaporation process to concentrate the digestate, meaning that the volume is decreased, reducing the costs of storage, transport and application. Using a multi-stage evaporation process, the liquid digestate volume can be reduced by up to 80%. Unlike other technologies, the HRS DCS increases the content of crop nutrients whilst recapturing energy for use in the subsequent concentration phases, increasing energy efficiency and reusing the condensate elsewhere in the AD plant, preventing additional discharge to the environment.



