Improving waste and resource management around the world can halve the weight of plastics entering the oceans, significantly mitigate global heating and contribute directly to 12 of 17 SDGs. Achieving such results demands understanding and learning from the historical evolution of waste and resource management practices. I have worked on policy, strategy and evidence for both municipal solid waste management (MSWM) and hazardous waste management worldwide through six decades; so have witnessed (and contributed to in a small way) the gradual stepwise evolution from a baseline of uncontrolled disposal to modern waste and resource management.

As I approach the twilight of my career, I set out to write my ‘magnum opus’. I believe it is necessary to understand how waste and resource management has evolved in the recent past, to plan confidently for the future and to avoid ‘reinventing the wheel’. The first two parts attempt to document and analyse steps in sector evolution between 1970-1990 and 1990-2020. Drawing on my own memories and experiences and my personal library, with literature reviews to fill in the gaps, the paper gives a contemporary witness account of how the sector has evolved over time. The third part uses the historical review, and my work over the last 15 years on distilling and setting global priorities, to reflect on directions of travel and upcoming priorities.

I want this work to be widely read by policymakers and practitioners, as well as academics, so I rejected offers to write a book that few could afford to buy, and instead chose to write an open access paper as part of the 40th anniversary virtual special issue of the ISWA journal Waste Management & Research. I have endeavoured to make the paper easily readable and accessible, enabling people to dip into whatever part is their current interest.

My analytical framework uses two recent tools that I have contributed to the development of. In Figure 1, two ladders show stepwise progression of service levels for waste collection and of control levels for recovery and disposal, which underpin the Waste Wise City Tool used in reporting on SDG indicator 11.6.1. In Figure 2, the nine development bands (9DBs) theory of waste and development helps to understand the current status of waste and resource management globally, and the key stages in the stepwise progression that have been experienced up till now.

Related article: The significant potential of better waste and resource management for climate mitigation