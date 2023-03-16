There are several people and organisations that collect waste from water with their inventions. How is the WasteShark different from others? Hardiman: "It is a simple, elegant and efficient solution. The WasteShark is emission-free, so it leaves no exhaust or other contaminants in the water. It is easy to use. That was also our concern: We wanted to develop a device that collects as much waste as possible in an uncomplicated, practical way. And that can be used in a simple way and by as many people as possible. If you have a bigger car, you can take it with you in the boot. This shows: The WasteShark is user-friendly and suitable for a large user group."



The WasteSharks are now on the road all over the world: from South Korea, Australia, the United States and England to the Netherlands where it is in use in the port of Rotterdam. They are used in marinas and recreational harbours, industrial ports, in the tourism sector and by government agencies or organisations such as WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) and the United Nations that want to keep canals, lakes and rivers clean, for example.