New Book : The Waste Crisis: Roadmap for Sustainable Waste Management in Developing Countries

Sep 14, 2022
Reading time: about 2 minutes
The new book The Waste crisis is an indispensable resource for waste, recycling, and resource management professionals as well as a one-stop guide to issues of sustainability in the developing world.
Despairing African child sitting on a garbage dump, looking at the plastic waste. Environmental justice concept.
© Riccardo Niels Mayer - stock.ado

In The Waste Crisis: Roadmap for Sustainable Waste Management in Developing Countries, an accomplished team of sustainability researchers deliver a concise insight into modern waste management practices that acts as a handbook for waste management professionals.

The lead author Sahadat Hossain talks about the new release.

Who contributed to this book?

The authors and ISWA-SWIS Winter School participants from more than 10 countries contributed to this book. However, SWIS members helped during the review and editing process of the book.

How long did you work on it?

I started working on the book – on the idea and at a conceptual level – in 2016. I actively worked on completing the book for more than two years.

What are the key findings?

  • ONE SOLUTION DOESN’T FIT ALL. What works in a developed country may or may not work in developing countries. The solution of a sustainable waste management system for a specific city, country, town or village depends on their site-specific waste characteristics.
  • The case studies presented in the book truly reflect common struggles and the lack of proper waste management in many developing countries, resulting in the waste crisis, especially in cities with exponential population growth. In this book, our findings show that the waste crisis can be addressed and managed by transitioning from dumpsites to sustainable SMART facilities through proper planning and training, addressing social aspects and social awareness among both the general public and local governing authorities.

To order the book go here.

ISWA members can receive a discount code by emailing wiley@iswa.org.

Book cover The Waste Crisis

The Waste Crisis: Roadmap for Sustainable Waste Management in Developing Countries

By Sahadat Hossain, H. James Law and Araya Asfaw

- © zVg
Post Date
Sep 14, 2022
Last Update
Sep 14, 2022