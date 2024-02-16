For TOMRA, AI and data have long been an integral part of the company's R&D activities and product portfolio with specific applications within machine learning, recognition, and infrastructure.



In 2019, the company introduced the industry's first deep learning technology for waste sorting. This innovation combines deep learning technology with TOMRA's traditional sensors, enabling the sorting of difficult-to-classify materials, such as the removal of PE silicon cartridges from polyethylene (PE) streams.



Since then, TOMRA has continued to invest in the development of deep learning, which is considered a subset of AI and machine learning. An application for wood chip classification followed in 2022. Rehrmann confirms: "We are convinced that AI together with the power of our well-established sensors will heavily boost material circularity. Our internal development teams are working at high speed, you'll hear more from TOMRA in this regard in the first half of 2024!"