EGN, a subsidiary of SWK AG, will build a state-of-the-art, greenfield advanced mechanical recycling plant with a capacity to process 40kt of post-consumer polystyrene (PS) waste per year. It is expected to be the first large-scale facility of its kind. EGN will manage the sorting and washing, while INEOS Styrolution will be responsible for the "super-cleaning" purification process to meet European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) requirements for food contact applications.

The new plant will be located in Krefeld, Germany. It is expected to be operational by mid-2025, enabling INEOS Styrolution to serve customers on a commercial scale.

An agreement with TOMRA to provide sorting technology and feedstock completes the project. TOMRA Feedstock will collect post-consumer polystyrene waste from discarded food packaging and deliver it to the new site in Krefeld, Germany.

Pierre Vincent, Managing Director EGN says: “We share INEOS Styrolution’s vision of closing the loop for food-contact quality polystyrene. I expect the dairy industry to especially benefit from this new offering by allowing them to mechanically recycle from yoghurt pot to yoghurt pot creating a true circular economy for this material.”

Jürgen Priesters, Senior Vice President TOMRA Feedstock, comments: “We are proud to contribute to this first commercial-scale polystyrene mechanical recycling facility for food contact applications. Polystyrene has the right composition to be recycled mechanically for food applications. The mission of TOMRA Feedstock is to keep PS in a true circularity.”

Steve Harrington, CEO, INEOS Styrolution adds: “This is an exciting step forward for our industry. Our three companies bring complementary expertise to this project, and because of this unique collaboration, we will be able to provide customers with high-performing circular polystyrene produced at a significantly lower carbon footprint. Already, we are seeing high interest from customers and brand owners to secure long-term contracts.”