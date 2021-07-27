The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will impose stricter wastewater disposal standards on coal-fired power plants.

With this, the Biden administration is rolling back a cornerstone of Trump era legislation. In the past year, weakened wastewater rules had led an increase in toxic water pollution.

Wastewater is generated when coal plants rinse their filters to catch pollutants from smokestacks. Said wastewater is then discharged into rivers and lakes, often ending up in drinking water.

The Obama administration had therefore required coal plants to treat wastewater via modern filtration methods to eliminate toxic metals such as mercury, arsenic and selenium from its liquid waste. These pollutants are known to negatively impact not only the human brain, nervous as well as reproductive system but also the marine environments exposed to them.

The more stringent standards are set to apply to 100 coal power plants though the proposed changes are still a few years in the making-according to an EPA official, the final set of regulations will be completed by late 2023 or early 2024.

Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity, notes, however, that actual enforcement of the new rules may take even longer.

"Oftentimes in these rules, the agencies often have a compliance phase in period," Hartl said. "It may not be implemented by 2025 or 2026. We're stuck in a world where really important protections for people are being slow-walked and that's just not sufficient."

In the meantime, the weakened wastewater regulations currently in place allow for further groundwater pollution.