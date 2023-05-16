The Sunday Times has announced the UK's Best Workplaces for 2023. The national survey of workplaces recognises and celebrates the UK's best employers, recognising the best workplaces for women, the LGBTQIA+ community, disabled workers, ethnic minorities, younger and older workers and wellbeing.

Global resource management company Veolia has been listed as one of the top ten "very big" companies to work for and highly commended as an employer for the over 55s. These awards recognise organisations with the highest levels of employee engagement and wellbeing, as measured by this year's in-depth employee surveys, and are only awarded to companies that meet strict engagement criteria.



This recognition marks the success of Veolia's extensive programmes for its employees, covering employee experience, purpose, inclusion, diversity and well-being. These have been developed in line with the Multifaceted Performance (MFP) framework, which focuses specifically on what makes a difference to stakeholders and how this is measured against the five performance areas: commercial, environmental, economic, human resources and social. This enables each team to contribute in a tailored, impactful way that aligns with the MFP framework and supports the company's purpose of environmental transformation.

