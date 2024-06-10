The following section describes the five sessions of a Waste Clinic. The content of these sessions is inherently flexible, as numerous adaptations are required depending on the country's needs.

3.1. Opening session

This session is geared towards providing context for the waste clinic and may include presentations by officials who discuss national policies and their implications on local actions and the introduction of experts and participants. This is followed by the organizers discussing the Waste Clinic's objectives to incentivize city representatives to participate more actively in the later sessions by sharing their challenges, questions, and practical solutions that may have worked in their cities.

3.2. Expert presentations

Following the introductory session, experts present information on waste management of relevance to the country and audience at the waste clinic. These presentations would ideally highlight best practices to increase awareness of potential solutions to the challenges faced by the cities in attendance. For instance, if the focus were organic waste management, it would be useful to have presentations on best practices (ideally with examples in that country or similar countries) for efficient collection of segregated waste, organic waste treatment processes, and financing mechanisms for developing the infrastructure to collect and treat organic waste.

3.3. Discussion on challenges

This session is fundamental, as it is when participants specify the challenges they face, and their peers share solutions that have worked for them. Facilitating this session should be done considering the following:

Grouping of participants: The groups will consist of representatives from 3-4 cities, one or more experts on the topic, and one notetaker.

Process: The city representatives will spend 30 to 40 minutes at each table, allowing time for discussion and questions. Some participants may dominate the discussion, and it is the expert’s responsibility to diplomatically move it along to ensure that all representatives speak about their challenges. The note taker should capture all key challenges and identify shared challenges. After the allotted time, the city representatives should move to the next table and repeat the process on a different topic. After all city representatives have participated at all tables, the expert(s) at each table should summarize the challenges faced by the cities, including identifying common and unique challenges.

3.4. Expert-led discussion of solutions

In this session, experts help the participants identify potential solutions to their challenges and guide them in developing an action plan to implement them. The experts should encourage city representatives to consider various solutions and identify problems associated with their implementation. At the end of the session, every city representative should ideally be able to identify some solutions to address the challenges for each topic. City representatives may then develop a work plan that can be the basis for improving waste management. Worksheets should be provided for all participants to facilitate the discussions.

An alternative model to having the cities discuss solutions to their problems is to provide a case scenario. Information on a hypothetical city that is struggling with multiple challenges is presented along with an expert-facilitated discussion on potential solutions, allowing cities to discuss solutions without being constrained by their own situations. Participants should be encouraged to suggest solutions and activities for the hypothetical city based on their experience and the best practices presented by the experts and their peers. Here, experts can facilitate the discussion and provide more detailed information on solutions, as needed. An example of the worksheet for this activity is presented in Annex I.

3.5. Closing session

The closing session summarizes the key outcomes of the waste clinic and final remarks from the sessions. Any final announcements on making presentations available and providing contact information for experts may also be included. If having follow-up conversations with participants is possible, this can also be mentioned here. All participants should be thanked for attending and provided with a participation certificate. Finally, a survey should be used to capture participant feedback to inform future waste clinics.