The waste sector remains a major contributor to methane emissions, with landfills accounting for approximately 80% of its methane output, the EEA briefing highlights. But as an ESWET case study showed, WtE can contribute to effectivley cutting methane emissions. Germany serves as a prime example. Following the 2005 ban on landfilling untreated organic waste and a concurrent expansion of WtE infrastructure, Germany’s landfill methane emissions fell drastically—from 35.5 million tonnes in 1990 to just 7.5 million tonnes in 2018. The EEA now recognizes that similar strategies should be reinforced across Europe to meet methane reduction targets.

The EEA’s report acknowledges that various waste treatment methods contribute to methane reduction. ESWET particularly emphasizes WtE as a critical complement to recycling and biological treatment methods. While the EU’s 2020 Methane Strategy largely overlooked the benefits of WtE, ESWET considers the latest findings an opportunity to advocate for a more integrated approach to waste management.

ESWET has welcomed the report, calling for EU policymakers to align upcoming waste and climate policies with these findings. “The EEA’s recognition of Waste-to-Energy in methane mitigation is a significant step forward,” said Dr. Siegfried Scholz, President of ESWET. “We urge policymakers to reflect this in future regulations and ensure a holistic approach that fully integrates WtE into the EU’s waste and climate strategies.”