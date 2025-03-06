New study shows : Waste management’s crucial role in methane reduction
The latest European Environment Agency (EEA) report, Methane, Climate Change, and Air Quality in Europe: Exploring the Connections, sheds new light on the significant role the waste sector plays in methane emissions—and, more importantly, in their reduction. With methane’s global warming potential being 84 times greater than CO₂ over a 20-year period, curbing these emissions is essential to meeting Europe’s climate targets.
The role of waste-to-energy
The EEA’s report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of methane emissions in Europe, highlighting their sources, environmental impacts, and potential mitigation strategies. By examining the links between methane, climate change, and air quality, the report seeks to inform policymakers on the most effective ways to reduce methane emissions across various sectors, including waste management, agriculture, and energy.
A key takeaway from the EEA’s findings is the recognition that diverting waste from landfills to biological treatment and energy recovery significantly reduces methane emissions. This stands in contrast to the 2020 EU Methane Strategy, which overlooked WtE’s role in landfill methane abatement, despite its proven impact, as ESWET – European Suppliers of Waste-to-Energy Technology commented.
Landfills: The dominant methane source
The waste sector remains a major contributor to methane emissions, with landfills accounting for approximately 80% of its methane output, the EEA briefing highlights. But as an ESWET case study showed, WtE can contribute to effectivley cutting methane emissions. Germany serves as a prime example. Following the 2005 ban on landfilling untreated organic waste and a concurrent expansion of WtE infrastructure, Germany’s landfill methane emissions fell drastically—from 35.5 million tonnes in 1990 to just 7.5 million tonnes in 2018. The EEA now recognizes that similar strategies should be reinforced across Europe to meet methane reduction targets.
The EEA’s report acknowledges that various waste treatment methods contribute to methane reduction. ESWET particularly emphasizes WtE as a critical complement to recycling and biological treatment methods. While the EU’s 2020 Methane Strategy largely overlooked the benefits of WtE, ESWET considers the latest findings an opportunity to advocate for a more integrated approach to waste management.
ESWET has welcomed the report, calling for EU policymakers to align upcoming waste and climate policies with these findings. “The EEA’s recognition of Waste-to-Energy in methane mitigation is a significant step forward,” said Dr. Siegfried Scholz, President of ESWET. “We urge policymakers to reflect this in future regulations and ensure a holistic approach that fully integrates WtE into the EU’s waste and climate strategies.”