Due to its far-reaching impact on the industry, the European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) will be a critical focus in 2025.

With a target of 70% recyclability of all packaging by 2030 looming, companies will need to urgently adapt to strict recyclability requirements and robust infrastructure. The PPWR requires plastic packaging to contain a minimum of 10-35% recycled content by 2030 - depending on the type of plastic and its intended use - with higher targets set for 2040.

These goals are driving innovative environmental design and recycling technology, including advanced mechanical and chemical recycling.

The PPWR will provide planning certainty for industry and encourage investment, particularly in the demand for recycled content in plastics, potentially helping to stabilise prices for recycled materials. Positive developments in this respect could be seen as early as this year.