Wood Recycling : Turning wood waste into a resource opportunity
Can you provide a brief overview of the Wood2Wood project and its primary goals?
The Wood2Wood (W2W) project aims to produce and validate a comprehensive framework for multi-dimensional cascade valorisation of wood from construction & demolition and furniture waste. This framework is built around four core components:
- Advanced Separation & Sorting Technologies
- Upcycling Processes and Technologies
- Digital Tools for Improving Circular Flows of Secondary Materials
- Supportive Framework in Policy, Market and Skills.
W2W will demonstrate efficient and sustainable value chains in three use cases to produce:
wood without pollutants;
- biocomposite building materials;
- biopolymers;
- polyols;
- chemical detergents;
- the recovery of nutrients.
The project leverages cutting-edge technologies and tools that allow the selection of optimal cascade paths for further uses of wood products and their materials. The W2W holistic approach will not only reduce the demand for virgin materials but also the amount of waste that ends up in landfills or incineration facilities. By converting the waste into new value-added products, W2W encourages the transition towards a circular economy, where materials are continually repurposed and reused, extending their useful life.
What inspired the development of Wood2Wood, and why is there an urgent need for improved wood waste management in the EU?
The rising demand for wood in construction and manufacturing across Europe could lead to a shortage by 2030. This shortage is exacerbated by waste management practices focusing on landfill and energy recovery rather than material recycling. Additionally, recycling contaminated wood waste poses challenges, adding complexity to the process.
Wood2Wood (W2W) was developed to address these challenges through redefining how wood waste is managed across Europe and globally. The project aims to provide scalable and replicable solutions to recycle contaminated wood waste into high-value products.
How are you engaging with industries that generate wood waste, and what incentives are being offered for them to participate?
In Wood2Wood, we are actively engaged with industries generating wood waste. First of all, we collaborate directly with sectors like construction, demolition and furniture manufacturing since some of them are members of W2W partnership. So, they are actively involved in the project. Furthermore, W2W develops advanced separation, sorting and upcycling technologies. These technologies make wood waste processing more efficient and also increase the value of the recovered materials, encouraging companies to adopt circular practices.
Engaging with industries that generate wood waste requires a strategic approach to foster collaboration and innovation. This involves organising stakeholder workshops and seminars to discuss the project's goals, benefits and processes, helping to build relationships and understand industry needs. Collaborative research is key, allowing industry partners to provide insights and ensuring the research addresses real-world challenges. Regular communication through newsletters and updates keeps stakeholders informed and engaged. To incentivise participation, the project offers training sessions on best practices for wood waste management and connections to new markets for valorised products. Overall, these strategies and incentives aim to create a mutually beneficial relationship that encourages active industry participation while advancing sustainability goals.
What are the key milestones or achievements you hope to see in the next few years as the project progresses?
As the W2W project progresses in the coming years, it aims to achieve several key milestones including:
- The development and validation of a comprehensive framework to enhance stakeholder interactions, wood characterisation and management technologies, along with robust data-sharing principles and impact assessment methods.
- In addition, the project aims to improve the wood sorting and separation capabilities of wood sorting mechanisms while meeting environmental and technical valorisation standards.
- It also seeks to create sustainable technologies for upcycling waste materials through cascade refinement, chemical and bioremediation processes, and the valorisation of energy, gas and ashes, thereby promoting resource efficiency and sustainable waste management.
- Furthermore, innovative approaches and digital tools will be designed to incorporate life cycle thinking and advanced sustainability assessments throughout the cascade process.
- Finally, the validation of W2W technologies in three diverse use cases will enhance industry competitiveness and
- Foster sustainable practices through skills development, collaborative training programmes and contributions to standards and policy initiatives for circular processes.
Can you provide an overview of the scale of wood waste generated by the construction, demolition and furniture industries in the EU or globally?
Wood is a natural, renewable and biodegradable material with impressive mechanical and thermal properties. According to future projections, due to its increasing use for energy production, and in products such as building materials and chemicals, wood production may be insufficient to meet European demand by 2030.
At the moment, construction and demolition waste (CDW) is the largest waste stream in the EU, accounting for approximately 25‒30% of total waste. A large portion of this is wood waste, which is often landfilled or incinerated instead of being recycled.
Globally, the construction industry generates an estimated 4 to 5 billion tons of waste annually, with wood waste being a large component of that, particularly in regions with high construction activity. The furniture industry is another major contributor, producing millions of tons of wood waste each year, largely due to short product life cycles and disposal practices that favour landfilling over recycling.
What is the current state of wood recycling in Europe? Are there any success stories or models that the industry is looking to replicate?
In Europe, it is estimated that over 20 million tons of wood waste are generated annually and only 40% of this is recycled. The remaining waste ends up in landfills or is used for energy recovery. W2W aims, through promoting circular economy practices, to turn this waste issue into a resource opportunity.
The current state of wood recycling in Europe shows a growing commitment to sustainability, with many countries making significant strides in recycling wood waste due to stringent regulations and a circular-economy mindset. Nations like Germany, Austria and the Netherlands report wood recycling rates exceeding 80%, supported by effective collection systems and processing facilities. The EU’s legislation promotes waste management and recycling, while advancements in technology enhance the efficiency of wood sorting and valorisation. Success stories from Germany, Finland and Sweden highlight robust infrastructures and collaborative approaches that integrate wood recycling into broader economic frameworks. Key models for replication include circular economy initiatives, public-private partnerships and community engagement programmes that foster local participation. Overall, these developments reflect Europe’s dedication to resource efficiency and sustainability in wood recycling.
What are the primary challenges associated with recycling wood from construction, demolition and furniture waste, and why is much of this wood still ending up in landfills or incinerators?
Recycling wood from construction, demolition and furniture waste presents significant challenges due to several factors. First of all, the presence of additives, such as glues and varnishes, makes recycling a complicated process. In addition, wood waste is frequently polluted by materials such as plastics, glass, metals, etc.
Another challenge is the irregular and unpredictable availability of waste streams, creating difficulties in effective management. Moreover, the complexity of sorting and cleaning processes and the gaps in regulations limit the use of upcycled wood materials. As a result, much of this wood is still ending up in landfills or incinerators rather than being recovered and reused.
How does contaminated wood ‒ such as painted or chemically treated wood ‒ complicate the recycling process? What methods are being explored to deal with this contamination?
Contaminated wood, such as painted or chemically treated wood, significantly complicates the recycling process due to the presence of harmful substances, which can pose significant health and environmental risks.
W2W will upgrade the secondary resources by developing advanced waste separation and sorting technologies. Human-robot collaboration and mixed-reality technology will enhance the accuracy of separation and sorting, leading to more efficient waste management.
Wood recycling often focuses on “downcycling” into low-grade products. What innovations are helping to “"upcycle” wood waste into higher-value products? Can you give examples of these processes?
Innovations in wood recycling are increasingly enabling the upcycling of wood waste into higher-value products, shifting the focus from traditional downcycling. Cascade refinement technologies facilitate the production of biocomposites for construction and automotive applications, while chemical bioremediation produces polyols for eco-friendly polyurethane foams. Additional processes like hydrothermal carbonisation (HTC) convert wood waste into valuable biochar, and gasification and anaerobic digestion technologies turn biomass into renewable energy and biochemicals. Upcycling biotech processes that utilise gasification emissions, such as hydrogen (H2) and carbon dioxide (CO2), can even produce dodecanol, a versatile fatty alcohol for personal care products. Together, these innovations significantly enhance the economic potential and sustainability of wood recycling.
The primary objective of the W2W project is to transform wood from construction and demolition waste (CDW) and furniture waste into valuable products. This recycled wood waste can be converted into various high-value materials, including pollutant-free wood, biocomposite building materials and biopolymers.
What types of high-value products can realistically be produced from recycled wood waste? Are there industries or markets showing increased demand for these materials?
Recycled wood waste can be transformed into various high-value products, such as:
- wood without pollutants ‒ all industries and markets utilising wood;
- biocomposite materials – construction industry and market;
- biopolymers – chemical industry and market;
- polyols – synthesis of non-isocyanate polyurethanes (NIPUs) for adhesives for chemical industry and market;
- surfactants ‒ chemical detergent industry and market;
- nutrient recovery.
The primary objective of the W2W project is to transform wood from construction and demolition waste (CDW) and furniture waste into valuable products. This recycled wood waste can be converted into various high-value materials, including pollutant-free wood, biocomposite building materials and biopolymers. Additionally, it facilitates the production of polyols for the synthesis of non-isocyanate polyurethanes (NIPUs), for the fabrication of adhesives for the chemical industry and surfactants for the chemical detergent market. The project also focuses on nutrient recovery, promoting a circular economy and enhancing sustainability across multiple sectors.
There is a growing demand across various industries for sustainable materials, driven by environmental concerns and regulatory pressures. Industries utilising wood are increasingly seeking pollutant-free wood to meet consumer preferences for eco-friendly products. In the construction sector, biocomposite building materials are gaining traction as a sustainable alternative to traditional materials. The chemical industry is seeing heightened interest in biopolymers and polyols, which offer renewable alternatives to fossil-based substances. Additionally, the chemical detergent market is expanding its use of surfactants derived from renewable sources. Finally, the focus on nutrient recovery is rising across multiple sectors, as industries aim to enhance resource efficiency and sustainability. This trend highlights a broader shift towards sustainable practices and materials in the market.
What is the economic potential of recycling wood into high-value products? Can this become a viable market for wood waste?
The economic potential for recycling wood into high-value products is very promising, given the increasing demand for sustainable materials across industries. Converting wood waste into valuable products can significantly lower costs for companies compared to the respective virgin resources, which are becoming more expensive and scarce due to environmental limitations. In addition, as governments tighten the regulations around waste management and sustainability, recycled wood waste can help industries comply with these regulatory requirements.
Moreover, the shift towards circular economy model is further enhancing the market potential for recycled wood.
How does recycled wood compare in terms of quality and durability to virgin wood, especially when it comes to construction materials and furniture production?
Recycled wood can equal or even surpass the quality and durability of virgin wood when it is sourced and processed appropriately, with effective sorting and separation being essential components of this process. For instance, engineered products such as cross-laminated timber (CLT) derived from recycled wood can achieve comparable strength and stability to that of virgin wood. In the realm of furniture production, reclaimed wood is highly regarded for its unique aesthetic and enhanced durability, as older wood tends to have a denser composition. Furthermore, biocomposite materials made from recycled wood exhibit notable strength and durability, making them suitable for a wide range of applications.
Nevertheless, the success of recycling efforts relies on meticulous selection and treatment to address potential issues like contamination. The W2W project aims to establish a comprehensive framework that guides the proper selection of valorisation technologies, ensuring that recycled wood is processed efficiently and safely. This initiative will enhance the quality of recycled materials and promote their successful integration into various applications. Overall, when managed properly, recycled wood offers a high-quality, sustainable alternative to virgin wood in both construction and furniture manufacturing.
Wood2Wood Project
Efficiently sorting and processing mixed wood waste is one of the main hurdles to wood recycling. What new technologies are emerging to improve sorting, particularly for contaminated or mixed waste streams?
Sorting and processing mixed wood waste is a significant challenge in recycling, prompting the development of innovative solutions such as advanced imaging techniques, automated sorting systems and machine learning algorithms to enhance sorting efficiency.
In particular, the W2W project addresses this by implementing a comprehensive methodology for separating and sorting construction and demolition waste (CDW), utilising optimal optical and spectroscopic techniques for wood and glass particles. It includes deploying adaptive sorting systems, creating cyber-physical systems for wood waste, establishing collaborative workstations with robotic assistance, and developing mixed-reality systems to detect material types and conditions in recycled products, ultimately improving the quality and quantity of recycled wood.
How economically viable is the recycling of wood from C&D and furniture at scale? What conditions would make it more cost-effective for businesses to recycle rather than discard wood waste?
The economic viability of recycling wood from construction and demolition (C&D) and furniture sectors at scale largely depends on several factors, including the availability of efficient collection and processing systems, market demand for recycled wood products and regulatory support. To make recycling more cost-effective for businesses, conditions such as financial incentives, like subsidies or tax breaks, would encourage investment in recycling infrastructure. Additionally, establishing a reliable market for high-value recycled products can enhance profitability. Streamlined sorting and processing technologies that reduce labour costs and contamination would further lower operational expenses. Overall, a supportive regulatory environment and increased consumer demand for sustainable materials are crucial for making wood recycling a more attractive option than disposal.
How can construction and furniture companies be incentivised to adopt more sustainable practices and make greater use of recycled wood products?
Several strategies can be employed to incentivise construction and furniture companies to adopt more sustainable strategies:
- Governments can provide financial benefits to companies that adopt sustainable practices, such as utilising recycled materials.
- Apply stricter regulations to limit waste disposal options and promote recycling.
- Increase consumer awareness about the benefits of using recycled wood products.
- Encourage companies to invest in research and development for the recycling processes and products.
- Organise training programmes to educate companies about the methods and benefits of using recycled wood.
What kind of environmental benefits can we expect from increasing the rate of wood recycling in the C&D and furniture sectors, particularly regarding CO2 emissions and deforestation?
Increasing the rate of wood recycling in the construction and demolition (C&D) and furniture sectors can yield significant environmental benefits, particularly in reducing CO2 emissions and mitigating deforestation. By recycling wood waste, we can lower the demand for virgin timber, thereby preserving forests and their ecosystems, which play a crucial role in carbon sequestration. Additionally, recycling reduces the energy consumption and emissions associated with producing new materials, as recycled wood often requires less processing. Overall, enhancing wood recycling contributes to a circular economy that minimises waste, conserves resources and helps combat climate change.
What social and economic benefits could arise from a more robust wood recycling industry, particularly in terms of job creation and skills development?
A more robust wood recycling industry could yield significant social and economic benefits, particularly in job creation and skills development. The establishment of recycling facilities and associated supply chains would generate new employment opportunities in areas such as collection, processing and product development. This growth would necessitate training programmes, fostering skills development in waste management, engineering and sustainable practices. Moreover, a thriving wood recycling sector can contribute to local economies by promoting green jobs, enhancing community engagement and supporting sustainable development initiatives, ultimately leading to a more resilient economy aligned with environmental goals.
How supportive is the current regulatory framework in the EU or globally for advancing wood recycling from C&D and furniture waste? Are there any recent policy changes that could accelerate progress?
The current regulatory framework of the EU is generally supportive of advancing wood recycling from construction and demolition (C&D) and furniture waste, primarily through directives like the Waste Framework Directive and the Circular Economy Action Plan, which promote recycling and waste reduction. Recent policy changes, such as the European Green Deal and new circular economy initiatives, aim to enhance waste management practices and encourage sustainable materials use. Additionally, the push for stricter recycling targets and increased funding for green projects could further accelerate progress in wood recycling.
However, while such measures are supportive, challenges remain in harmonising regulations across member states and ensuring effective implementation at local level.
To promote widespread recycling of wood waste and prevent incineration or landfilling, policies and regulations must implement stricter waste diversion targets and incentivise recycling through financial mechanisms like subsidies or tax breaks for recycling facilities. A harmonised wood classification framework is essential to establish clear guidelines that reduce contamination and streamline recycling processes.
What additional policies or regulations are needed to encourage more widespread recycling of wood waste and prevent it from being incinerated or sent to landfills?
To promote widespread recycling of wood waste and prevent incineration or landfilling, policies and regulations must implement stricter waste diversion targets and incentivise recycling through financial mechanisms like subsidies or tax breaks for recycling facilities. A harmonised wood classification framework is essential to establish clear guidelines that reduce contamination and streamline recycling processes.
Additionally, promoting extended producer responsibility (EPR) initiatives will hold manufacturers accountable for the entire life cycle of their products, encouraging designs that prioritise recyclability. Public awareness campaigns promoting the environmental benefits of wood recycling can further foster community participation and bolster support for recycling programmes, creating a more sustainable circular economy for wood waste.
Looking forward, what are the biggest opportunities and challenges in scaling up the recycling of wood waste into high-value products? What future innovations could revolutionise this field?
Looking ahead, the biggest opportunities in scaling up the recycling of wood waste into high-value products lie in the growing demand for sustainable materials and the development of advanced processing technologies. However, challenges include the need for efficient collection and sorting systems, as well as the potential contamination of wood waste. Future innovations could revolutionise this field by introducing improved sorting technologies, such as AI-driven systems that enhance the purity of recycled materials, and the development of novel bio-based adhesives and composites that broaden application areas. Additionally, creating integrated supply chains that connect waste generators with manufacturers can streamline processes and increase overall recycling rates.
Dr Angelos J. Amditis is Director of Research and Development at the Institute of Communication and Computer Systems (ICCS) of the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA). He has been the scientific lead for over 180 EU-funded and national R&D projects in areas including smart mobility, automated transport systems, electromobility, cybersecurity, communication technologies and the circular economy. In 2020, he founded CIBOS, an ICCS spin-off.