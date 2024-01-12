The RECLAIM project is structured around complementary objectives. The first concerns the design and implementation of an eco-friendly prMRF supported by established mechanical recycling equipment to develop a highly efficient waste processing chain. RECLAIM aims to showcase the ability of the prMRF to easily deploy and operate over long periods in the recovery of recyclable materials, but also showcase how the prMRF operation can be adapted to waste streams with different characteristics.

Another main objective of the project is to improve the efficiency of robotic material recovery. Significant improvement is required in the robotic technology commonly used for material recovery, in order to make it fit and work efficiently within the prMRF. RECLAIM aims to develop Robotic Recycling Workers (RoReWos) that are low-cost, low-volume, multi-functional and also achieve a high pick-per-invested-euro index. The application of RoReWos will be scalable and their number will be adjustable according to the needs of each application domain. RoReWos are to take on distinct roles in order to form a highly efficient team that recovers and sorts many different types of recyclables.

Moreover, RECLAIM sets out to exploit and advance state of the art AI technologies to effectively address the identification, categorization and localization of recyclable waste. To this end, it combines hyperspectral imaging together with RGB-based computer vision and Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) technology to develop an advanced monitoring system that effectively supports difficult waste treatment tasks.