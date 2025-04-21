As Earth Day approaches on April 22, the international community turns its attention once again to the pressing need for sustainable living. This year’s theme, “You Make the Difference,” is a timely reminder that individual habits can drive meaningful environmental change. Nowhere is this more evident than in Austria, where a recent survey shows that 74% of the population report separating their organic waste—turning everyday kitchen and garden scraps into powerful agents of climate protection and soil regeneration.

But while Austria shows promise, the numbers also reveal a tale of two realities. In the alpine regions of Tyrol and Vorarlberg, participation in organic waste separation soars to 88%. In stark contrast, urban Vienna lags at just 40%, underscoring the challenges cities face in mobilizing citizens for decentralized environmental action.

>>> Why - and how - biowaste should be collected separately