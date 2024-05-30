However, the scientists also draw attention to another point: According to them a comprehensive assessment of the sustainability of packaging also requires an analysis of its social and economic impacts. Only by examining the totality of the life cycle can we fully understand the implications of each packaging choice, they say.

"Two fundamental aspects emerge from the more than 50 studies analysed", Giovanni Dolci, AWARE group researcher, explains. "First of all, the choice between plastics and alternative materials is highly dependent on the specific application as well as the intrinsic characteristics of the material. At the same time, many studies show methodological criticalities that may influence the results of the comparison, such as analysing only climate change effects without assessing other potential impacts or analysing unrealistic end-of-life packaging management scenarios".

"Plastics prove to be a material with excellent environmental performance, provided it is used correctly; this is due to its light weight, which allows for minimal use of material per package unit and optimising of production processes compared to younger materials such as bioplastics. However, we should not forget the two main criticalities, that is, production from fossil resources and, above all, the high propensity to dispersion of plastics in the environment, where it takes a very long time to degrade; the latter aspect is generally not included in assessments such as those analysed in the research”, Mario Grosso, professor of Waste Management, points out.

So, while scientific research provides valuable information on which materials may be more sustainable, the scientists conclude, it is vital that we carefully consider all aspects of our packaging choices, from production to reuse and recycling, to ensure a more sustainable future for us all.