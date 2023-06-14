What is the best way to stop plastic pollution? That, in short, is the question to which the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) is trying to find an answer. With the help of the INC, the United Nations (UN) wants to establish a legally binding agreement to end plastic pollution. Because end it we must. That is something on which all stakeholders agree.

During its second session in Paris from 29 May to 2 June (INC-2), participants aimed to move forward in preparing a draft.

Following the next meeting in Nairobi in November this year, further meetings are planned in Ottawa, Canada in April 2024 and in the Republic of Korea in October or November 2024.

Nancy Strand, Coordinator of the ISWA Task Force on the Plastic Pollution Treaty, was at INC-2 and explains how the committee came about and the negotiating process so far.

