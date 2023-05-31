Instead of being the city of lights and love, these days Paris is transformed into a city of plastic solutions. Well, this is of course far beyond the truth as at the UNESCO premises many global conferences are held. Personally, I am only connected to the waste sector for less than four years. As I am so involved, it is for that reason funny to notice that I think everyone is aware of this important INC process. Nothing could be less true.



I had to explain many times at home why I was heading to Paris. It’s obvious that the Climate Conferences get more attention but to be honest, beating plastic pollution is a very important issue to solve. So, one step back, why ‘INC’?