Millions of tonnes of plastic leave the recycling system every year. Vietnam is no exception. According to a new report by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the World Bank, the Southeast Asian country wastes nearly US$3 billion worth of recyclable plastics each year due to a lack of waste management infrastructure. Of the 3.9 million tonnes of PET and polyolefins (PO) produced in Vietnam, only 33% is collected for recycling. As global warming becomes more apparent and plastic production and pollution increase rapidly, Vietnam is taking action to tackle plastic pollution and mitigate climate change. The country has set ambitious targets, including a 50% reduction in plastic waste entering the ocean by 2025, the introduction of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policies, and the formalisation of the informal waste sector. In response to Vietnam's commitment to the cause, it has been invited to become a member of the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) to support the implementation of the Paris Agreement.



Plastic pollution and its consequences are not a regional challenge. It has a global impact. To end plastic pollution, UN member states have committed to developing an agreement to end the loss of plastic waste. First discussed in Nairobi in March 2022, the UN Treaty on Plastic Pollution has the power to catalyse the rapid implementation of waste management and recycling systems, address the plastic pollution crisis at scale, and pave the way for a circular economy for plastics.

To realise the country's ambitions and explore the UN Global Plastics Treaty with industry experts, the National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP), together with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), convened the NPAP Plastic Talk on 28 August in Ha Noi, Vietnam. The NPAP is a platform that brings together governments and other key stakeholders to take action on plastic waste and pollution. The hybrid event is seen as one of the measures Vietnam is taking to move forward in its fight against plastic pollution. Hosted by UNDP and NPAP, the conference focused on “How can business contribute to a Global Plastics Treaty.”



Topics on the agenda included: discussions on the different views and contributions of the private sector in defining the framework; implementation of the legally binding agreement on plastic pollution; and how the business coalition can foster partnerships in developing an ambitious and effective global plastics treaty. Presenters and panelists also discussed the opportunities and challenges for plastics producers in Vietnam, with more opportunities than challenges.