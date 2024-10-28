What makes your recycling technology stand out from others in the market?

There is a substantial range of recycling technology available on the market, this continues to grow year on year. Eriez stands out from the crowd with a range of quality, tried and tested products designed for the problems of tomorrow.

Eriez produces an impressive range of products for the Recycling industry with vast experience in producing Suspended Overband Magnets, Magnetic Head Pulleys, Eddy Current Separators and Metal Detectors, with all products designed to provide reliable, quality separation solutions for varying Recycling applications. Combining over 80 years of experience, we have gained a comprehensive understanding of the damage that can be caused to reputation and product quality by contamination, enabling us to provide reliable solutions for your production line.

There are many different components and materials liberated when shredding an ELV, both ferrous and non-ferrous separation techniques are required (Drum magnets, ECS, Optical sorters and so on), however, three products in particular set Eriez apart, the Pokersort, P-REX Scrap Drum and the Shred 1 Ballistic Separator. The Pokersort was designed to extract long, troublesome pokers prior to the Magnetic Scrap Drums.

The P-Rex remains the strongest magnetic scrap drum available on the market today, around 40% stronger than an equivalent sized electro scrap drum. Not only does this product reduce power consumption on site, but it also increases Ferrous recovery substantially.

In a typical shredder downstream, scrap yards will utilise two under-fed scrap drums, with little to no further processing. This often leaves copper-bearing items such as starter motors, alternators, and window motors, increasing the overall Cu level in the scrap (Often found to be 0.3% or even higher). Our Shred 1 ballistics separator compliments the P-Rex well. The Eriez shred 1 is a cost-effective, reliable solution for this issue. The unit provides consistent reduction of extrinsic copper, producing a quality low-copper ferrous scrap (Typically, ranging between 0.16 – 0.20% Cu, or potentially lower depending on intrinsic Cu levels). A combination of Eriez products can reduce the need for hand picking and provide additional revenue streams, previously untapped (There are several whitepapers available explaining this process in detail).

What changes have you seen in the car recycling industry over the years?

In recent years we have seen increased awareness of the quality of scrap available on the market and the importance of its availability to produce high-quality end products, whilst reducing the use of raw materials such as Pig Iron and DRI.

I believe that car recyclers are becoming more conscious of the effect that good-quality pre-shred sorting, preparation and disassembly has on the scrap that is produced. The reduction of contaminants such as copper and chrome are becoming increasingly more of important. New methods of separation are being developed and utilised to further improve the process of recycling ELVs.

