Can you describe your presidency in three words?

You start with a tough one! (laughs). Well, I would say, global presence, visibility and partnerships.

Why do you think an organisation like ISWA is important?

Because the International Solid Waste Association is the only organisation in the world exclusively advocating for better waste management. This topic is all too often neglected. And being the spokesperson of this association, so to speak, brought me this sense of obligation to stand up for this sector. Not only because the industry deserves it but because society deserves it.

What role does play ISWA for you personally and in your professional life?

First, I would say ISWA is a knowledge hub. With our experts, the volunteers, the working groups, the staff and all our publications. It's something that you cannot get outside of ISWA.

Second comes connections. This I consider one of the most valuable assets: having the right connections to make things happen, to achieve the goals. So, if we have the best knowledge and the right connections, we are able to make the difference and deliver our mission. This is something that I also take on a personal basis: to bring the right message to the right audiences and enable change.