Are there any key topics or issues that might not have received enough attention at COP28 but are crucial for addressing the climate crisis?

Unfortunately, the final declaration didn't include the topics mentioned above, showing that the issue is still overlooked by the member states and by the delegates who are responsible for the negotiations during the Conference.

Also, the practicalities of what has been announced at COP are still missing but hopefully will be developed and structured soon enough to enable concrete results before the next COP in Baku, when we'll be able to upgrade the level of the discussions, considering real action is already in place.

Are there any specific partnerships or collaborations being formed or strengthened at COP28 that could make a significant impact?

The initiatives mentioned above (LOW-Methane, Waste-to-Zero, VRC Platform, Triple-M initiative) are all examples of partnerships between relevant stakeholders who are committing themselves, with time, money and knowledge to make things happen and provide significant impact with concrete reduction of GHG emissions, towards a low carbon future.

What lessons or insights do you bring back from COP28 that can inspire action or change in the industry?

The most important lesson I'd mention it's mobilization for a relevant cause: we've been able to mobilize very important actors – persons and organisations – for the Waste and Resources Pavilion on a very short term because we just got the confirmation the Pavilion was approved by the organisers at the end of July.

Another very important point is: that when the sector raises its voice, presents its projects and initiatives and makes itself present, we can attract new supporters and influence the change. So the lesson is that we need to amplify even more our voice, need to be present in as many events as possible, from local to global levels. We must present our profile and our solutions because sound waste and resources management is a basic human right and crucial to beat the triple planetary crisis.

An insight to be shared with the industry is that the world is facing this multicrisis and countries – national member states – are discussing and signing agreements, endorsing commitments, to find a way out of these threats, and trying to ensure a sustainable future. Therefore, we must follow, contribute and influence, because in the end, any decision emerging from those meetings will be implemented at the local level, and the waste and resources management industry is a local provider of global solutions.

How important is international collaboration in addressing waste management issues, and what mechanisms or agreements were discussed at COP28 to facilitate this collaboration?

Collaboration is key to the success of any initiative. When we discuss the improvement of waste management, we must consider the cross-cutting impact of any measure to be taken and the necessity for the engagement of a diverse group of stakeholders.

There is a common sense that more collaboration is vital, but the mechanisms to facilitate it are still very sparse and a collaborative model to accelerate the required transformation is still missing.

Related article: COP28: Taking up the fight against climate change with those new technologies