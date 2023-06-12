As with so many things, the legal framework is key. “Sometimes that still lags behind,” says Huber-Humer. “Of course, it is a balancing act: on the one hand, the protection of the environment and society is essential. On the other hand, innovation is needed to get to a circular economy. What is unavoidable, however, is that we finally think in terms of circular economy and not waste management.” According to Huber-Humer, this also means rethinking what is labelled as waste – and what is not. She also advocates for a global approach: “Economic and waste flows are global, so the main legal requirements should also be global. But the terms and definitions are already a problem.” Not to mention very different technical standards in the Global North and Global South. Minimum requirements should be set at least. This would also make controls easier. She is convinced that “as long as it’s so cheap to ship waste that we cannot or do not want to treat out of the country, it will happen.” And in the same breath she voices another unpopular opinion: “The standardisation of certain products would save us an enormous amount of effort.” If there were just one design for glass or plastic bottles for all beverages all over the world, everyone would know how to collect and recycle them. It would be easier for the public, for sorting technology and for recycling. This goes for a variety of products, of course. “But in our current economic system this is unthinkable,” Huber-Humer says. “Of course, it would also restrict certain freedoms. But we have to ask ourselves which freedoms are permissible in order to preserve the overall system of Planet Earth and society.” Marion Huber-Humer is not only a woman with vast knowledge; she also has a certain kind of idealism to save the world.