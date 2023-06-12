Women in Waste Management : “The waste management industry needs to find solutions to problems created by others”

Jun 12, 2023
Reading time: about 5 minutes
What will the future problems regarding waste be in years to come? What technologies will be needed? How can we achieve a true circular economy? These are just some of the questions being researched by Marion Huber-Humer, Professor of Global Waste Management in Vienna.
Cartoon Marion Huber Humer klein
© Weka/Kellermayr

Post Date
Jun 12, 2023
Last Update
Jun 12, 2023
Helena Nageler-Petritz