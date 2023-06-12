Another buzzword of the moment is design-for-recycling. “For decades, the waste problem was laid on the sector’s doorstep. But quite frankly, we need to find solutions to problems that others have created,” the professor says. As long as a product’s end-of-life phase is not considered when it is designed, a circular economy is just wishful thinking. “We need a complete change of the whole system. Now it seems there is the political will to do so. I hope these are not just platitudes and we will see true change.”
Some change is definitely coming to the industry: the traditionally male-dominated sector is attracting more and more women – especially in the university environment, as Huber-Humer points out. In the past 10 years, a number of professorships have been filled by women – from Huber-Humer in Vienna, Anke Bockreis in Innsbruck and Vera Susanne Rotter in Berlin to Christine Dornack in Dresden or Sabine Flamme in Münster, to name just a few. “An older colleague said: ‘Well, it’s probably logical. At home, my wife is also responsible for the waste,’” Marion Huber-Humer remembers. “Fortunately, there is a generational change coming, where these kinds of slightly chauvinistic ‘jokes’ are no longer acceptable. But I would say, as a woman in waste management, you have to fight harder for your role and status. Again and again.” But Huber-Humer is not one to let that deter her.
About:
Marion Huber-Humer is Professor of Global Waste Management and Head of the Institute for Waste Management and Circularity at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU). She is also Vice-President of ISWA Austria and a member of the IWWG Managing Board. Her main research areas are the aftercare and emission reduction of landfills, waste analysis and emission monitoring as well as biological treatment and recovery.