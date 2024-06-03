How did the partnership between Waste Robotics and Greyparrot come about?

Our partnership with Greyparrot was born out of the necessity to tackle the significant unknown and complexities associated with sorting robotics. These robotic arms, which can run into hundreds of thousands of dollars, represent substantial investments for waste facilities that are striving to extract more value from their materials. However, the lack of visibility into waste flow composition poses a challenge, making it hard for waste professionals to accurately forecast the return on these investments.

By integrating Greyparrot's advanced AI and computer vision systems with our robotic solutions, we provide waste facilities with detailed insights into waste composition and precisely identifying robotic sorting needs. This enhances sorting accuracy and gives waste professionals the data they need to make informed investment decisions.

Together, we are driving innovation and improving efficiency and sustainability in the industry.

What are the advantages for customers resulting from this partnership?

By integrating Greyparrot's AI waste recognition technology with our robotic sorting solutions, we provide detailed insights into waste composition. This data enables waste facilities to make informed investment decisions, ensuring they capture the maximum value from their materials. Having this data allows Waste Robotics to develop tailored robotic sorting solutions for specific needs and estimate the payback on their investments.

The tangible result is the optimisation of operations and a substantial increase in efficiency in material recovery, delivering real benefits to our customers.

You offer bespoke solutions. Why is this important?



Bespoke solutions are essential because waste management needs vary widely across different industries, regions, and waste types. A one-size-fits-all approach cannot address the unique challenges and objectives of each client. By offering customized solutions, we ensure that our technology and services align perfectly with the specific needs of each customer. This leads to better performance, higher satisfaction, and more sustainable waste management practices.

Related article: Innovative ideas for the waste management industry