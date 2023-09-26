And here it is, the word “smart”. The waste management industry has long seen that traditional technology will not suffice to deal with the deluge of trash we humans are producing each and every year. “Waste management has historically relied upon guesswork and manual processes and estimations. This approach often led to inefficiencies,” says Renaud de Viel Castel, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Global Expansion at Rubicon. Umutcan Duman, CEO of SaaS company Evreka agrees: “Using old-school methods can result in inefficiencies, errors, and higher costs in the age of cutting-edge technologies. Data-driven waste management technology represents a transformative shift from traditional approaches by combining the power of data and advanced analytics.”

A shift that combines two crucial points:



The environmental impact: By optimising waste collection and reducing unnecessary movements, smart waste management systems help to reduce carbon emissions and the overall environmental impact of waste disposal.

Cost Efficiency: Optimised operations and reduced waste of resources result in cost savings for waste management authorities and municipalities.

For the implementation of smart systems, there needs to be a general willingness to step away from traditional solutions. The experts furthermore recommend a holistic approach: "When contemplating the transition to a smart waste management approach, municipalities and waste management companies should go beyond just the technological aspect and consider a holistic strategy. It's important to define clear objectives and key performance indicators (KPIs) that align with the organisation's goals,” says Duman.

