What challenges are associated with managing and analyzing large volumes of data generated by data-driven waste management systems?



Managing and analyzing large amounts of data requires careful data collection, cleansing, and integration. Furthermore, the data must be protected from unauthorized access, manipulation, or loss. The data should be presented in an understandable and usable form, e.g. through visualization, reporting, and dashboard tools such as those provided by our eNATURE solution.

What steps are typically taken to ensure that data collected and analyzed in waste management processes is both reliable and relevant?

In the area of master data, our eNATURE solution relies on import interfaces to systems in which validated data is available. In the operational area, interfaces to ERP systems (such as SAP), weighing equipment, container level sensors, RFID systems, barcode systems, etc. reduce the risk of incorrect entries, ensure timely availability of data, and significantly reduce the manual data entry effort.



Are there any regulatory or compliance aspects that need to be considered when implementing data-driven waste management technologies, especially when dealing with sensitive waste data?

When introducing data-driven waste management technologies, national and international requirements for data protection and data security must be considered. These relate in particular to the legality, transparency, purpose limitation, data minimization, accuracy, storage limitation, integrity, and confidentiality of the data. For example, our eNATURE solution uses two-factor authentication (2FA). This ensures that the data is secure in transmission and storage through authorization and encryption.

Stay connected - subscribe to our newsletters!

