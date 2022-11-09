One of the session concentrated on innovation and inventions in the recycling sector. The presentations showed the importance of digitization and Artificial Intelligence for the future of the industry.



To improve operation traceability and process efficiency in their waste management business, Eni Rewind, Eni’s environmental company, created an integrated web platform aptly named Waste Management Center.



Fires at recycling facilities are more frequent than anybody could wish for. Early detection is important to avoid the spread of fires or even fatal fires. Conventional systems usually consist of a smoke detector that is installed in the upper part of the building. A new AI driven camera system developed by Bosch promise to detect fires much faster. Information can be interfaced to a panel and can also be received by a mobile app.

Apps are becoming more and more important in the waste management business. Specially to improve consumer engagement. Junker is an app that recognizes packaging and gives information on how to recycle it in the municipality you are in. The aim is to boost recycling rates, create cleaner waste streams, cause less costs for municipalities and for citizens to not risk fines. Up until now the app covers only Italian municipalities but contains already 1.8 million products.

Achieving climate neutrality by 2050 requires the rapid implementation of new, climate positive solutions. Many see big potential in new technologies for carbon capture and utilisation (CCU). The EU funded PYROCO2 project plans to demonstrate the scalability and economic viability of CCU to make climate-positive acetone out of industrial CO2 and renewable electricity derived hydrogen. The acetone produced by the PYROCO2 process will be demonstrated as an ideal platform for the catalytic synthesis of a range of chemicals, synthetic fuels, and recyclable polymer materials from CO2, generating a portfolio of viable business cases and pre-developed processes for replication and commercialization.