The most recent scientific positions and reports are making similar predictions: the window of opportunity to beat the planetary crisis that will hinder (or even suppress) life on Earth is nearing. Accelerating consistent actions to reverse the current situation is mandatory for almost every industrial and economic sector, and better waste management is necessary in all cases.

The 2030 Agenda provides important guidance for the future, with the 17 sustainable development goals and also the 140 targets giving a direct indication of the path humanity must follow in the different areas to advance towards a liveable future.

There is a recommendation – and a need – to advance, following the 2030 Agenda, but unfortunately there are still people without access to basic sanitation services and infrastructure for an adequate waste management system. These are the most vulnerable people, who are living on the edge of civilisation in the 21st century. It’s absolutely unacceptable to have people isolated from basic human rights during this epoch.

Thus, we cannot afford to continue with business as usual. Current events are clearly showing that we need to change the way (or ways) in which we move, produce and consume. The concept of progress and how we deal with the planet, starting with our local environment, must be reconditioned in order to restore a positive relationship with nature.

Want to stay up-to-date on our content? Subscribe to our newsletters!

