Woman in Waste Management : “Animal by-products are a very valuable raw material!”

Feb 16, 2023
Reading time: about 6 minutes
What happens to the bits of animals that we don’t eat? Jane Brindle knows the answer. The qualified microbiologist works in the rendering industry, which turns animal by-products into raw material for pet food and biodiesel.
Jane Brindle Cartoon, Women in Waste Management
© Weka/ Kellermayr

Active membership needed

Register now and become a WEKA PRIME member

Mockup von Multi-Channel Devices
© Weka/ Kellermayr
WEKA PRIME
  • Rankings & analyzes from all industries
  • All WEKA PRIME content of 12 online-magazines
  • 1 E-Paper annual subscription of your choice
  • E-Paper in your inbox a week earlier
€ 3,25 monthly with annual commitment and debit of € 39,- excl. VAT
Post Date
Feb 16, 2023
Last Update
Feb 16, 2023
Helena Nageler-Petritz