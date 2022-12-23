What are the main sources for waste-based biofuels?

The most common type of waste-based biofuel is waste-derived biodiesel. The main feedstocks are namely used cooking oils, animal fats and other waste oils and residues that are part of the Renewable Energy Directive Annex IX. Waste-based biofuels can also derive from lignocellulosic or woody biomass, or agricultural residues or waste, but these are considerably less widespread.

How has the market evolved over the years?

The market for waste-based biofuels grew significantly over the past years since EU policymakers decided to place additional incentives towards waste-derived renewable fuels over crop-based biofuels, which dominated the market until then. A major development is a need for biofuel producers to diversify their supply, particularly by increasing their use of Annex IX Part A ‘advanced’ feedstocks. These waste feedstocks are more difficult to process and require some modifications to be able to treat and process the raw materials pre-production. The need for wider feedstock diversification has led to several new investments within the waste and advanced biodiesel industry with either new production facilities and high-spec pre-treatment facilities.

Which countries are pioneers in the use of biofuels?

The European bloc of countries is the main consumer of waste-based biofuels due to very strict policies put in place over 15 years ago. Countries like Brazil, Indonesia, Argentina and the US, have considerable production and consumption of biofuels but mostly first-generation ones produced from crops. States like California have an adequate consumption of waste biofuels due to very ambitious targets set compared with the rest of the United States. In Europe, countries like Germany, France, the Netherlands, the UK, Spain and the Nordics are the main hubs of waste-based biofuel demand. Malaysia and China also export considerable volumes of waste feedstocks and waste-based biofuels to the EU.