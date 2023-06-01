“There is a need to integrate action, provide consistent solutions and try out innovative approaches. Today, I am very happy to announce the launch of a new global initiative as one of the elements for the implementation of a holistic waste and resources management approach, promoted by the UAE and our partners, BEEAH and Roland Berger, linking the topics that are currently being discussed at INC-2 in Paris on plastics pollution with the climate change negotiations that will happen during COP28 in Dubai”, said Carlos RV Silva, President, ISWA.

Driven by MoCCaE's strategies and vision for the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the standard will bring together BEEAH Group's expertise in sustainability and digitalisation, ISWA's expertise and large-scale impact on the circular economy globally, and Roland Berger's leadership in developing circular economy solutions to mitigate climate change, enabling innovative technologies and coalitions.

Hani Tohme, Managing Partner at Roland Berger Dubai said: “For the first time in history, the waste management sector is offering a scalable solution to reduce carbon emissions, track material flows, and create a self-sustaining financing system to upgrade recycling infrastructure globally. This ambition is being promoted by an innovative coalition formed under the leadership of the UAE, bringing together all the necessary expertise to make a massive contribution to the Paris agreement. We look forward to putting waste management on the radar this year at COP28 and demonstrating the sector’s untapped potential to reduce emissions.”

The partnership is currently developing the standard’s framework and technology. The platform will be revealed at COP28 in Dubai between November 30 and December 12, 2023.