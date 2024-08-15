CIWM points out that while the delivery of some aspects of the 2018 Resources and Waste Strategy, such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and consistent collections, must be prioritised, the world has moved on. This strategy is therefore out of date and incapable of delivering a zero waste economy capable of delivering substantial growth in UK GDP, increased employment and maximum resource efficiency. CIWM believes there is an urgent need for a new Resource Resilience Strategy that aims to deliver a circular economy and help the UK achieve net zero.

Commenting on the launch of the review, CIWM’s Director of Innovation and Technical Services, Lee Marshall, said: “CIWM members have undertaken a comprehensive review of the 2018 Resources and Waste Strategy and the findings confirm that progress on implementing its policies has been incredibly slow as many in the sector thought. The ambitious scale of the strategy was never matched by the resources made available within the Government to deliver it.

Whilst it is good to see that Defra (note from the editor: Defra is the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs in the UK) has been slightly bolstered in recent years, the fact is that political indecision has left the original timelines meaningless in many cases. There is an urgent need to see certain policies delivered, including packaging EPR and Consistent Collections which will directly increase recycling rates, whilst digital waste tracking and carriers, brokers and dealers’ reforms will help regulators address waste crime and increase standards still further. Given the picture this review paints, it is time to produce a new Resource Resilience Strategy that will help deliver on the Government’s ambition of a zero-waste economy.”

