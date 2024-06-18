Emily Macintosh, Senior Policy Officer for Textiles at the European Environmental Bureau (EEB), welcomed the outcome of the vote: “We need policies that address overproduction head-on, going beyond waste management and product design tweaks. Ultimately, the problem is that too many products end up as waste shortly after hitting the market, and the fees holding producers accountable must reflect this.”

Despite this progress, the Council postponed setting concrete waste management targets for textiles until 2028 and did not endorse a global accountability framework to support regions affected by used textile exports from the EU.

