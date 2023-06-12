Austria is a recycling model country. This was stated recently by the EU Commission in an "early warning report", which examines which Member States are in danger of missing the waste targets set for 2025. Austria - along with Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Slovenia, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic - is in the third of the states that are "on track to meet the 2025 targets".

These targets, set in the context of a transformation to a circular economy, stipulate for 2025 that at least 55 percent of so-called municipal waste (waste from households and similar waste from businesses) be recycled and prepared for reuse. In Austria, the recycling rate for municipal waste was already 62.2 per cent in 2020.

