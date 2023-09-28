The codes for used textiles exported from the EU are divided into two principal product codes under the CN product code system: 6309 (worn textiles and clothing) and 6310 (sorted and unsorted used rags and textile waste). Generally, code 6309 should be used for fabrics fit for reuse (second-hand), while code 6310 should be used for textiles not fit for reuse, which may or may not have already been processed, e.g. recycled into other products, such as industrial rags. EU exports have been mainly classified as 6310.

But it's worth noting that many textiles are exported unsorted and most likely contain both items fit and unfit for reuse. So, the classification does not necessarily describe the actual state of what is exported.



Furthermore, there is no specific code for textile waste. While this may seem a technicality, it is a problem because, as Mortensen says: “It becomes impossible to distinguish between used textiles, which can be resold and reused, and used textiles that are waste, which needs to be recycled or incinerated.”

