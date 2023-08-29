During the All-Polymer project, prototypes were developed in three key sectors: packaging, construction, and automotive.

Infinex Holding GmbH through its subsidiary Interplast Kunststoffe GmbH contributed a volume-reducible container from the packaging industry, which can be folded to occupy a fifth of its original space when unloaded. Life cycle analysis revealed that such reusable containers are more ecologically advantageous than disposable cardboard containers after just 18 cycles.

Hahn Kunststoffe GmbH introduced a prototype plank made entirely of plastics from post-consumer waste. The UD tapes enhanced its strength, enabling increased support spacing and reducing the need for joists during installation.

Furthermore, the collaboration with Röchling Automotive SE, an associated partner of the All-Polymer project, introduced an innovative approach using glass fiber-reinforced polypropylene UD tapes on D-LFT polypropylene glass fibers. This combination allowed for targeted application of the tapes to critical areas, resulting in significant reinforcement of those specific regions.

The use of UD tapes opens up possibilities for precise placement, enhancing component performance. The automation potential of UD tapes streamlines production and optimizes recyclable fiber composite plastics' utilization.

