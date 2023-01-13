Green technology : Global Cleantech 100 name waste management companies
“According to the world’s cleantech community, which 100 private companies today are most likely to make significant market impact over the next five to ten years? – that is the questions the Global Clean Tech report seeks the answer to each year. Now the consulting company published its most recent report. The 14th annual Global Cleantech 100 presents the companies with outstanding technologies, original business models, and bold plans that can enable us to act on the ever-increasing climate and environmental crises.
There were a total of 15,753 nominations from more than 93 countries from the public, Cleantech Group’s expert panel, the i3 research portal, awards, and Cleantech Group staff. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 330 companies that 81 members of an expert panel reviewed. The Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel is made up of leading investors and corporate and industrial executives active in technology and innovation scouting.
The selected innovators are delivering sustainable solutions in these five sectors:
|Sector
|Description
|Global Cleantech 100 Companies by the Numbers
|Agriculture and Food
|Technologies and services that make the production of food more efficient and effective
|12 companies in 7 countries
|Energy and Power
|Technologies, services and business models that accelerate the transition to renewable energy and optimize existing processs
|37 companies in 9 countries
|Materials and Chemicals
|Innovations which enable the efficient production of basic materials such as steel, cement, and chemicals, or advanced materials used in other cleantech sectors.
|21 companies in 7 countries
|Resources and Environment
|Technologies and services to protect and resore natural environments, sustainable source materials, prevent waste, improve the circularity of materials, adapt to climate change, and assess corporate environmental impact, carbon, and offset market
|23 companies in 7 countries
|Transportation and Logistics
|Vehicles, technologies, and services that move people and goods with zero or low emissions, or in a more resource-efficient way
|7 companies in 5 countries
Waste management companies on the list
Among the listed companies is AMP Robotics Corp., a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and infrastructure for the waste and recycling industry. “We’ve deployed hundreds of sorting devices globally to increase recycling rates and landfill diversion, and it’s an honor to be recognized by Cleantech Group for another year of progress toward making recycling more efficient and cost-effective,” said Matanya Horowitz, founder and CEO of AMP Robotics. “Investment in recycling from venture capital firms, coalitions, and consumer packaged goods companies validates the role advanced technology is playing in addressing the industry’s challenges—and the broad conviction that exists in elevating business models focused on more sustainable materials management.”
Another waste management company honored in the report is Belgian wastewater treatment specialist InOpSys. “Our team is honored that Cleantech Group has recognized InOpSys and our developed circular on-site solutions that treat and valorize chemical and pharmaceutical side streams and reduce CO2 footprint as one of the 2022 Cleantech 100 companies,” said Steven De Laet, CEO InOpSys.
“We salute not only these 100 companies, but all the thousands beyond, who are fighting the good fight,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group.
The featured companies will be recognized at the upcoming Cleantech Forum North America on January 23-25 in Palm Springs, CA, where ttendees will have the opportunity to connect with many of the companies on the list, along with many other rising stars.