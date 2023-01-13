“According to the world’s cleantech community, which 100 private companies today are most likely to make significant market impact over the next five to ten years? – that is the questions the Global Clean Tech report seeks the answer to each year. Now the consulting company published its most recent report. The 14th annual Global Cleantech 100 presents the companies with outstanding technologies, original business models, and bold plans that can enable us to act on the ever-increasing climate and environmental crises.

There were a total of 15,753 nominations from more than 93 countries from the public, Cleantech Group’s expert panel, the i3 research portal, awards, and Cleantech Group staff. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 330 companies that 81 members of an expert panel reviewed. The Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel is made up of leading investors and corporate and industrial executives active in technology and innovation scouting.

The selected innovators are delivering sustainable solutions in these five sectors:

