The roofing industry generates approximately 13 million tons of asphalt shingle waste annually. How does this contribute to the broader waste problem in construction and infrastructure?

The roofing industry plays a role in construction and infrastructure waste. However, roofing is already one of the most recycled building materials, and the industry continues to advance sustainable solutions. Efforts to divert shingle waste from landfills through recycling help reduce the environmental footprint of construction while also repurposing valuable materials for new roofing products and infrastructure applications, such as roads and pavement.

Advances in polymer-modified asphalt and roofing formulations are further proving that recycled materials can enhance durability, flexibility, and longevity. As demand for sustainable infrastructure grows, contractors, specifiers, and manufacturers are leading the way in adopting and refining circular solutions.

By integrating more recycled content into asphalt mixes and developing innovative ways to reuse shingle waste, the industry is not only addressing its own waste stream but also contributing to broader circular economy efforts in construction.

>>> Sustainable construction: From niche to norm