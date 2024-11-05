The EU saw the necessity to actually recycle cars, that is, to recover parts for reuse and materials for recycling, back in 2000 when the Directive on ELV entered into force. More than 20 years later, in July 2023, the European Commission presented a proposal for an ELV Regulation. The proposal will be considered by the European Parliament and the Council.

The thing is: Vehicle production is one of the most resource-intensive industries. In the EU, the automotive sector is the largest consumer of several key materials, using 42 per cent of aluminium, 44 per cent of magnesium, 63 per cent of platinum group metals, 67 per cent of natural rubber, and 30 per cent of rare earth elements by 2025, with demand continuing to grow rapidly. Since the majority of these materials are not readily available within the EU, they need to be imported. Cars are not designed for recycling, so even if they enter the recycling infrastructure, it is difficult to recover all materials. Besides the loss of resources, pollution caused by not properly handling ELVs is a big problem.

Furthermore, over 800,000 used cars are exported from the EU each year, the majority of them to Africa. Many of these vehicles are highly polluting and dangerous (causing road deaths) due to their age. The export of ELV is already banned but needs better enforcement. Too many vehicles just disappear from European roads.

The proposed regulation now aims to promote the sustainable management of ELVs. These rules focus on eliminating hazardous substances from cars and ensuring that the majority of ELV parts and materials are reused or recycled. The initiative advocates for enhanced collection, treatment and recycling processes for ELVs, aligning with the European Green Deal's goals by encouraging the car industry to adopt a more sustainable approach to vehicle design and production. In short, the new regulation covers the whole life cycle of a vehicle.



“The automotive industry plays an important role in accelerating the transition to the circular economy. Building on the life-cycle approach that we agreed for batteries, we are proposing rules to make vehicles circular by design and to ensure that at the end of their life, vehicles are a source of valuable spare parts, critical raw materials and other key resources such as high-quality recycled plastic and steel. This new approach will make the European vehicle industry more sustainable and resilient, reduce dependence on primary raw materials and energy, boost EU’s recycling sector and enhance the markets for used spare parts and secondary materials,” said Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries as the proposal was presented. (see Figure 4)

