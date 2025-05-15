During her speech at the opening plenary of the second meeting of the intergovernmental negotiating committee on plastic pollution (INC-2) in Paris in 2023, Inger Andersen, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) warned: “We cannot recycle our way out of this mess.” Which, of course, is true. “Only a determined elimination of unnecessary plastic, a full redesign of the products that we envelop in plastic and a full market transformation that drastically reduces the flow of virgin plastics can do that,” she continued.

But what is also true is that we simply must recycle as much plastic as we can. To keep the material in the loop as long as possible and therefore reduce the need for virgin materials. A very interesting aspect is using recycled plastic in construction materials.

Recycled plastic in construction started making waves in the late 20th century, but it wasn’t until the 21st century that it really took off. In the 1970s, early experiments mixed plastic waste with asphalt for roads, while the 1980s-90s saw the rise of plastic lumber as a wood alternative. By the 2000s, India pioneered plastic-mixed roads, and plastic bricks and modular homes gained traction. The 2010s brought plastic-reinforced concrete and more widespread adoption. Now, in the 2020s, recycled plastic is everywhere ‒ from insulation to 3D-printed houses ‒ driven by stricter environmental policies and innovative technology.

Even though recycled plastic in construction is gaining momentum worldwide, each region approaches it differently. The EU leads with strong regulations, pushing for plastic roads, cladding and insulation through policies like the Green Deal. Canada is making slow but steady progress, particularly in road construction, but faces challenges with harsh climates and regulatory gaps. India is now a global leader in plastic roads, with over 100,000 km built, and is exploring plastic bricks for affordable housing. The US is seeing rapid innovation driven by start-ups using recycled plastic for 3D-printed homes and modular blocks, though federal mandates are lacking. As technology improves and governments push sustainability, plastic-based materials are set to play a bigger role in construction globally.

